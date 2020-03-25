Is Hannah Ann Sluss ready to start dating after she and Peter Weber split on The Bachelor? It sure seems like it! The 23-year-old appeared on Nick Viall‘s “The Viall Files” podcast on Wednesday, March 25, to reveal she has her eye on someone new.

“I actually haven’t been out on a legit date yet because all of this was right before [After the Final Rose]. I was just going out with friends, couldn’t date anyone, obviously, ’cause I still could’ve been engaged,” she explained before revealing that’s no longer the case. “Now, I’m definitely getting to know some people; there’s one person, in particular, I’m excited to go on a date with after this,” she admitted, referring to quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ABC/John Fleenor

When the former Bachelor star asked details about Hannah’s potential beau, she kept her lips sealed. “[I] wouldn’t name names,” the brunette beauty told Nick. “This is going to be kept private … He’s someone who’s been really nice, and I’m excited to get to know more.”

So how did Hannah Ann and this person start talking? Well, just like in many modern love stories, he slid into her DMs. “I was freaking out!” she said. “I’m like, ‘You’re so hot.’ I’m excited.”

However, despite the fact that Hannah Ann is super interested in this person, she made it clear she’s still keeping her options open. “I’m not going to be exclusive for a while,” the former Bachelor contestant revealed.

While we don’t know who the lucky guy is or what he does for a living, she confessed that he’s not a musician. “I can’t because it’s going to give it away,” she told Nick when he asked what he does for a living. “It’s no one I’ve been seen with, but it is someone that I’m going to try to keep this private.”

It’s a good thing Hannah Ann is keeping her heart open after being betrayed by Peter, who proposed to her before calling off the engagement because he had feelings for contestant Madison Prewett.

We wish Hannah Ann the best!