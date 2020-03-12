Still reeling! Madison Prewett was “extremely hurt” by the reaction of Peter Weber’s parents, Barbara and Pete Sr., during the Bachelor finale on March 10 but doesn’t have “any regrets,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “She has always stayed true to herself and will never apologize for her beliefs.”



Although the 23-year-old “would never do anything to disrespect” the pilot’s family, “she wasn’t afraid to speak up and use her voice,” continues the insider about the explosive After the Final Rose episode.

Peter, 28, pursued Madi after his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss ended because he still had feelings for the runner-up. However, his family isn’t convinced that the pair, who are taking things “one day a time,” have enough in common for a lasting relationship. “I hate this situation, and it’s telling to me that [there are] so many obstacles to even get to this point,” Pete Sr. said during ATFR. “You don’t start a relationship like that. We saw a lot more than the average person here … There are so many differences to overcome.” He added that the first few months of a relationship should be the “brightest spot.” Barb was perhaps the harshest during the live aftershow. “He’s going to have to fail to succeed, that’s it,” she said about her son’s romance with Madi.

The fundamental differences between the two are not lost on the gorgeous contestant. “Madi is the first to admit that she and Peter live different lifestyles and have a lot of things to work through,” notes the insider. “But, she wants to give it a chance and that’s her focus right now.”

Despite the rocky beginning with her beau’s family, Madi has “hope” that Peter’s family will see the “real” her now that they’re not in the reality bubble. That’s not to say the weight of the situation isn’t there. “If Peter’s family doesn’t end up accepting her, then I don’t see Madi staying in the relationship and compromising who she is,” says the insider.

All in all, the couple seems to be looking ahead. Madi noted that she didn’t want to “rehash the past” on ATFR and wants to keep her relationship details strictly between her and Peter. Time will tell what the future holds for these two.