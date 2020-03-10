Heartbreaking! Bachelor contestant Madison Prewett eliminated herself during the finale on March 9. She ended things with Peter Weber ahead of the final rose ceremony because she didn’t think their relationship was “realistic.” In addition, the Alabama native wasn’t able to get over the reality stud being “intimate” with another contestant in the fantasy suite.

“We see things so differently, we expect such different things,” the 23-year-old explained to the leading man, 28. “There’s always going to be this level of misunderstanding. I don’t want us to feel like we have to work into overtime to love each other.”

ABC

Peter confessed that their split made “absolutely no sense” to him, but Madi was steadfast that she was making the right decision. “I want this so bad but I have to be realistic,” she added. “I think about life outside of this … I don’t know that we’re the best for each other.”

The reality babe confessed that “a lot changed” for her after fantasy suites. She realized “how different [they] are when it comes to marriage, when it comes to faith, when it comes to lifestyle.” The more Madi reflected on the situation, the more distant she became. “I got more insight into life outside of this and yeah, how different it all is. I don’t want you to feel like you have to change all that,” she said.

ABC

Although Peter pleaded that “it didn’t matter,” Madi still wanted to walk away. “I don’t know if we can give each other what we need,” she admitted. “I think being a good fighter is knowing when to surrender. And, I do think love still conquers all because I’m willing to walk away so you can get what you came here to find.”

Madi wasn’t the only one with doubts. Peter’s family voiced their concerns about the foster parent recruiter. “I don’t want you to compromise who you are because of a relationship,” Peter’s brother, Jack, told him while rooting for Hannah Ann Sluss. “I see a seemingly perfect girl on one side … and Madison is raising some red flags.”

The pilot defended Madi to his family and snapped that they didn’t “know her” the way he did. Prior to meeting his family, the Southern belle finally told Peter that she was in love with him, and he was ecstatic. However, her mind was clouded with doubts at that point, too. “Love isn’t the issue. That’s not the problem, you know?” She said. She added that the issue was “all this other crap.”

Peter and Madi’s relationship has been full of ups and downs — and it’s not over yet!