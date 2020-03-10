Don’t come for her! Peter Weber’s mom, Barbara, responded to backlash after rooting for Hannah Ann Sluss over Madison Prewett during The Bachelor finale on March 9. After both contestants met the pilot’s family, they all had the same frontrunner. However, Barb was a bit more vocal with her thoughts.

“She’s not there for you,” Barb told her 28-year-old son about Madison, 23, before raving about Hannah Ann, also 23. “You have a gem waiting for you who’s madly head over heels for you.” She continued by calling the Knoxville native an “angel on earth.”

It was obvious during the episode that Peter was drawn toward Madi and snapped back that his family “didn’t know” her the way he did. Fans were also rubbed the wrong way by Barb’s opinion and claimed she was “meddling” in her son’s life.

“I’m appalled watching your toddler tantrum … Makes me SICK how you spoke to Madi. She’s way too good for your family,” one commenter wrote on Barb’s latest Instagram post. “A+ for manipulative tactics, baby, that’s a helicopter parent,” another person wrote. “Over controlling moms like u destroying relationships,” someone else added.

However, some people rallied to support Barb. “Can people please leave her alone! Barb, I think you did the right thing,” a fan wrote. “Thanks but I ignore all negatives!!” the reality mom assured the follower.

Besides the differences in Madi and Peter’s lifestyles and values, Barb specifically had a problem with the foster parent recruiter’s fantasy suite ultimatum. The brunette beauty, who is a virgin and saving herself for marriage, was extremely upset after Peter confessed to being “intimate” with someone during overnight dates after she told him “actions speak louder than words.”

“I don’t want anyone to change him, because he is who he is and we love him the way he is,” Barbara told Madison during their chat. “I respect you for your values, and if I didn’t want to go to the fantasy suite because I was you, I understand that. But to tell someone else, when there are other girls that he has very strong feelings for, whether he wants to get physical with them or emotional, that’s up to him.”

Barb wasn’t the only one with concerns. “I don’t want you to compromise who you are because of a relationship,” Peter’s brother, Jack, admitted to Peter after he compared how different the reality couple is. “I see a seemingly perfect girl on one side … and Madison is raising some red flags,” he added in a private interview.

The strain on their relationship became too much, and Madi ended up eliminating herself during her last date with Peter. However, teasers show that we haven’t seen the last of her, yet.