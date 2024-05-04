Travis Kelce at the 2024 Kentucky Derby Without Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce was ready for the most exciting two minutes in sports! The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted at the 2024 Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, May 4, as he jumped up and down in a crowd of people after winning a bet.

The clip shared by the official Kentucky Derby Instagram page showed Travis, 34, celebrating at Churchill Downs. Words on the clip read, “When you show up to the Kentucky Derby and your first bet hits.”

The account captioned the post, “@killatrav off to a hot start at the Kentucky Derby.”

The Kansas City Chiefs’ official Instagram account commented on the clip and wrote, “Winning at life tbh.”

The NFL pro was dressed to the nines in a pinstripe suit and dark navy blue fedora for horse racing’s biggest event of the year. While some fans hoped that girlfriend Taylor Swift would accompany Travis to the track, she was absent from the event.

Another photo of Travis at the event was shared on X. Several people on social media swooned at Travis’ ensemble for the day with one X user comparing his look to that of Humphrey Bogart “or maybe Indiana Jones.”

“Put this man on the cover of GQ,” read one comment, while another person added, “I just love how he dresses! Not stuck in one style.”

Travis was also seen on Friday, May 3, as he mingled with guests and partied with The Chainsmokers after their performance at the Sports Illustrated Revel at the Races concert at the Ice House. A photo posted to The Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall’s Instagram Story showed Travis posing back to back with the DJ.

The Super Bowl Winner’s arrival at the Kentucky Derby was a surprise for some as it was previously reported that Travis and Taylor, 34, would be spending time in Miami, Florida, at the F1 Miami Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, May 5. Many believed the couple might make a weekend trip of the event which wouldn’t have left much time for a quick jaunt to Kentucky.

However, multiple outlets reported that Taylor and Travis would be joining Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany for the Formula 1 event. Travis and his Kansas City Chiefs teammate became investors in the Alpine F1 racing team in 2023.

If Taylor does attend the F1 Miami Grand Prix, it will likely be her last public event before she resumes her Eras tour in Europe. The “Cruel Summer” songstress is set to return to the stage on May 9 in Paris, France.