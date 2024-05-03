Patrick Mahomes Says Travis Kelce's 'Partying' Is a 'Persona'

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes ​said teammate Travis’s Kelce‘s reputation as a hard partying guy isn’t what it might seem.

“He puts on this persona like, ‘I’m partying, I’m drinking [or] whatever’ but he’s really super intelligent,” Patrick, 28, explained on the Thursday, May 2, episode of Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast.

However, when Travis, 34, does decide to go hard on partying, Patrick can’t go drink for drink with him anymore. “No, I cannot [keep up with him],” the quarterback admitted, adding, “I think I used to and then I had kids.” He said it’s the same case for Travis’ brother, retired Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce.

“Jason has kids too, so he has to pick and choose, but when he chooses, he can go,” Patrick shared.

Travis and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, were on hand to support Patrick’s 15 and ​Mahomies Foundation gala in Las Vegas on April 27. While the Cleveland, Ohio, native did his slightly cringeworthy “Viva Las Vegas” chant upon hitting the stage to help auction off items, Travis proved to be in control and not partying hard.

He took the opportunity to praise Taylor, 34, as his “significant other” before offering up four tickets for her Eras ​tour’s final U.S. stops in the fall. Travis managed to get a final bid of $80,000, which went to Pat’s charity.

The couple “walked in holding hands and were affectionate all night,” an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight about their behavior at the event. The source added that there was “lots of kissing and just overall happiness between” the duo. Travis was later photographed with his hand lovingly holding Taylor’s behind at the gala.

Fans and some Swifties become slightly worried about Travis’ drinking after he got so wasted at the Chief’s Super Bowl 2024 victory parade that he was unable to sing Garth Brooks‘ “Friends in Low Places” on stage. He slurred his words and caused Pat to have to step in and lead the crowd in the chorus.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

However, it proved to be the athlete in an elevated celebratory state, as he also partied hard at Patrick’s team party for the Chiefs in Las Vegas on February 24.

Travis and Taylor attended the 2023 Coachella Music Festival on April 13, where the “Cruel Summer” singer let loose. The pair danced and kissed while in the audience watching her pal Ice Spice’s performance before moving on to the Neon Carnival dance tent.

Squid Game alum Jackie Gonzalez, who is deaf and read lips, claimed at one point the “Karma” singer said to her boyfriend, “That was the best thing that’s happened tonight. Sorry, I’m drunk.”

Party time is done for the time being, as Taylor begins the European leg of her Eras tour on May 9, while Travis is preparing to host the game show, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, before getting back to work with the Chiefs at training camp in the summer.