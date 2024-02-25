travis kelce leaves taylor swift and parties in las vegas

After a quick reunion with Taylor Swift in Australia, Travis Kelce returned to Las Vegas to party with his Kansas City Chiefs teammates on February 24. Less than two weeks after they won the Super Bowl, Travis, Patrick Mahomes and more of the team’s stars hit up XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas for an epic celebration.

The club was the same spot that Taylor, 34, and Travis, 34, celebrated at after the Chiefs’ big win on February 11. This time, the pop star couldn’t join her man for the festivities, as she was on tour Down Under.

Travis landed in Sydney to spend time with Taylor on February 21. They took a trip to the zoo the following day and he attended her Eras tour show at Accor Stadium on February 23 before heading back to the States.