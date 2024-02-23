taylor swift kisses travis kelce at eras tour in sydney

Travis Kelce patiently waited for Taylor Swift backstage in Sydney, Australia, after she finished performing on Friday, February 23. The singer concluded her Eras tour concert and ran to her boyfriend for a kiss before they left the establishment.

Travis, 34, attended the concert with his friend Ross Travis. They watched the show from a VIP tent and were seen trading friendship bracelets with fans before Taylor, 34, took the stage. The men arrived in Sydney on Thursday, February 22, ahead of the pop star’s four back-to-back shows at Accord Stadium.

Taylor arrived in Sydney days before her performance and looked like she enjoyed her days off in the city. After stepping out for dinner with tour opener Sabrina Carpenter on Tuesday, February 20, she went to the Sydney Zoo with members of her crew on Wednesday, February 21. When Travis arrived, she returned to see the animals once again and brought the NFL star along for a cute day date.

Getty

Travis is now in his football offseason after winning the Super Bowl on February 11, which is why he was able to make the trek to Australia to support his girlfriend. He previously attended a November 2023 Eras tour show in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on a bye weekend from football.

Before he was dating Taylor, the professional athlete was at the July 2023 Eras tour stop in Kansas City. He talked about the concert on his “New Heights” podcast afterward and admitted that he wished he’d gotten a chance to talk to Taylor and give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at the show. The A-listers started “hanging out right after that,” the “Blank Space” singer revealed in a December 2023 interview.

It wasn’t until weeks later that the duo went public with their relationship, though, which gave them some time to get to know each other away from watchful eyes. Taylor confirmed she was dating the Ohio native when she showed up to one of his football games in September 2023.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves,” she explained. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

After keeping her last relationship with Joe Alwyn extremely private for more than six years, Taylor has not been shy about publicly showing off her love for Travis. The two even packed on the PDA in front of millions of viewers after the Super Bowl. Of her attendance at NFL games this season, Taylor added, “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”