Taylor Swift’s secret to beating jet lag is simpler than you’d think! A new clip from the singer’s post-Super Bowl celebration with Travis Kelce was released on Wednesday, February 14, and it featured the NFL star asking his girlfriend the question on everyone’s mind: “How do you not have jet lag right now?”

“Jet lag is a choice,” Taylor, 34, responded, before walking away with a smirk to let her man do a postgame interview. The “Karma” hitmaker played four back-to-back shows in Japan before hopping on a plane on February 10, just one day before she was due in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl.

The time difference allowed her to make it to Los Angeles by the afternoon of February 10, local time. After getting some rest, she made it to Sin City in plenty of time for kickoff at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11. After Travis, 34, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime, Taylor celebrated with the team on the field and then partied until the early hours of the morning at XS Nightclub.

Getty

There was no time for her to relax after the party, either. On Monday, February 12, Taylor jetted back to Los Angeles. One day later, she began her journey to Australia, where she’ll take the stage in Melbourne on Friday, February 16, for the next leg of her Eras tour.

Meanwhile, Travis continued his Super Bowl celebrations at a victory parade in Kansas City on Wednesday, February 14. The parade ended in tragedy, as a shooting left one person dead and at least 20 more injured.

“I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today,” the Ohio native wrote on X. “My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”

Now that Travis is officially in the football offseason, fans are hoping that he’ll join his girlfriend at some of her international tour dates. After finishing out the month of February in Australia, Taylor plays a string of shows in Singapore at the beginning of March. She’ll then be on hiatus until May, which is when the European leg begins.

The Grammy winner will also be releasing her brand new album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19. “I have heard some of it,” Travis told reporters at a pre-Super Bowl press conference on February 5. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”