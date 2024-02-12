Even Taylor Swift can’t help but sing along when a Taylor Swift song comes on in the club! The hitmaker attended a Super Bowl afterparty in Las Vegas with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, following the Kansas City Chiefs’ overtime victory on Sunday, February 11.

Videos from the rowdy event showed the pair kissing while Taylor’s own hit song “Love Story” was playing in the background. Taylor, 34, was seen singing along to the lyrics before leaning in to smooch her man.

At another point in the evening, the DJ played a remix of “You Belong With Me.” Travis, 34, proudly came to the front of the booth to hype up the crowd, singing along with the 2008 track. He also kept turning around to acknowledge Taylor, who was also singing the lyrics and pointing in his direction.

Despite playing four back-to-back shows in Japan and then immediately hopping on a flight back to the United States on February 10, the Grammy winner made it to Vegas to watch Travis play in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in the intense game, giving Travis his third Super Bowl ring in five years.

After the game, Taylor made her way down to the field with the professional athlete’s mom, Donna Kelce, so they could congratulate him. Travis accepted the Vince Lombardi trophy with his teammates and blew Taylor kisses from the stage before making his way toward her. They embraced and kissed on the field.

“Was it electric?” Travis could be heard asking his girlfriend. “It was unbelievable,” she responded.

The Chiefs will continue their celebrations with a victory parade on Wednesday, February 14. Taylor likely won’t be able to attend, as she’s due to be in Australia for another concert on Friday, February 16.

Now that Travis’ football season is over, fans are expecting him to join the pop star at some upcoming international dates on the Eras tour. After finishing out the month of February in Australia, Taylor will jet to Singapore for six shows at the beginning of March. She’ll then be on a break before the tour’s European leg begins in May.

However, the time off will still be busy, as Taylor is set to release her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19. She announced the record’s release date while accepting the trophy for Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys on February 4. Later that evening, she also took home Album of the Year and made history as the first person to win that honor four times.