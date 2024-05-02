Are Selling the OC’s Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland Dating?

Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland return in Selling the ​OC season 3 on May 3, 2024, but their relationship has been on fans’ minds since the end of season 2. Are Alex and Tyler dating now that his divorce from Brittany Snow is finalized?

Are Selling the ​OC’s Alex and Tyler Dating?

Alex and Tyler are not dating. In fact, she revealed that the two don’t even speak to one another anymore.

Alex made an appearance during the Selling Sunset season 7 reunion in March 2024 and host Tan France pressed the California realtor on her relationship with Tyler. Tan also asked if Alex was aware that Tyler had left the Oppenheim Group.

“I did not know he was leaving until he pretty much left,” Alex replied, adding that ​Tyler had blocked her on all social media platforms and “excommunicated her.”

The mom of two said that ​she didn’t feel like Tyler’s reasons for blocking her were “valid” and confessed that she, too, “would like to know what happened.”

Tyler Stanaland’s Ex Brittany Snow Implied He Had an Affair With Alex Hall

Fans noticed the flirtatious relationship between stars Alex and Tyler in season 1. (Who could forget the infamous “nosy?”) However, Tyler was married to actress Brittany Snow at the time. Less than a month after Selling the OC premiered on Netflix in August 2022, Brittany and Tyler announced their separation. Their divorce was finalized in July 2023.

In March 2024, Brittany appeared as a guest on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast and opened up about her split from Tyler. The Pitch Perfect star also implied that Alex and Tyler had an affair.

Greg Gayne/Netflix

“I will say, what people think happened, happened,” Brittany said. “I think that there’s also, in my experience with this and how I processed it, there’s a lot of grace that I give myself … ​there’s a part of this that I don’t have a part in. They messed up. But I tried very hard to see it all from every side and release that anger, because it doesn’t serve me.”

The X star added, “Yes, what happened, happened. What ​is alluded to in the press is true.”

Alex Hall Addressed Tyler Stanaland Affair Allegations

Alex clapped back at Brittany’s allegations less than a month later in April 2024.

“Her allegations and her calculated verbiage and approach to alluding to things that happened, anything that was aimed at me, is completely false and untrue,” Alex told Entertainment Tonight in an article published on April 29, 2024. “I think any viewer who watches the show can see that that’s untrue because you literally see mine and Tyler’s friendship progress, or not. And so people are gonna believe what they want to believe.”