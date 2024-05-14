Who Is Gavin Rossdale’s Girlfriend Xhoana X? Meet the Singer

Gavin Rossdale went public with girlfriend Xhoana X – real name Xhoana Xheneti – ​ in March 2024 after keeping their relationship under wraps for months. Their romance made headlines after their vacation photos went viral as the Albania native looked like a spitting image of Gavin’s ex-wife, Gwen Stefani. Xhoana’s physical appearance isn’t the only similarity she has to the No Doubt singer as she is also a musician.

What Is Xhoana X’s Job?

Xhoana released her album The Villain in 2021 and dropped her first EP, Girlgun, two years later.

“Musically I’ve been exposed to so much more than I would have been exposed to if I hadn’t moved around,” she told CelebMix.com in 2021, before mentioning Gwen and her band. “When I came here in ’96 there was Tupac, Biggie and No Doubt and then Prodigy and Radiohead so just massive nonstop inspiration which I’m massively grateful for. I think you hear it all in my music — the attitude, the rebellion, the nostalgia, the vulnerability, the eclecticism.”

When Did Xhoana X and Gavin Rossdale Start Dating?

The couple started dating in 2023 and the Bush frontman started making appearances on Xhoana’s Instagram account that October. One month after hard launching their romance in March 2024, Xhoana and Gavin went red carpet official at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Gavin wore a black button-up shirt with a yellow undershirt, while Xhoana donned an elegant blue satin dress with silk fabric that danced with the wind .

In May 2024, the pair went on a sunny vacation to Cabo San Lucas. Their alone time went viral after Page Six obtained photos of the couple that looked like a complete throwback photo of Gavin and Gwen. The musicians got a divorce in 2015, 13 years after their 2002 nuptials, and share sons Kingston James McGregor Rossdale, Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale and Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale.

In the photos, Xhoana wore makeup that was unlike her usual beauty routine and looked much like a cosplay of Gwen’s signature Y2K ensemble.

Has Xhoana X and Met Gavin Rossdale’s Kids?

Gavin appeared on the “Amy & T.J.” podcast in March 2024 and gave fans their first glimpse into his relationship with the “C A S T L E” singer, revealing that she has met his sons.

“I didn’t know that you could do it all. Be the single dad who’s like, when they come around, I’m heroically present for them. It makes it difficult,” he told hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. “I’m not available for a week. You know, ‘Hi, I’m around for a week. I’m gone for a week. We’re around for a week.’ It’s just quite difficult, and so just blending that and being cool with that and not forcing that … She has met my children, though.”