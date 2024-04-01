2024 iHeartRadio Awards Red Carpet Arrivals: Outfit Photos

The 2024 iHeartRadio Awards had a star-studded lineup as they gathered to celebrate the most-listened-to artists of the past year. Rapper Ludacris not only graced the stage with a performance, but he was also the host of the Monday, April 1, show.

As if that wasn’t exciting enough, music icons Beyoncé and Cher accepted the biggest awards of the night. The “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer, 42, received the Innovator award amid the release of her ninth studio album, Cowboy Carter. Meanwhile, the “Believe” artist, 77, was be honored with the Icon Award.

Before the event was the preshow on the red carpet outside of the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles where the attendees arrived in their head-turning outfits.