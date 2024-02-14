Beyonce Gives Cowgirl Vibes at NYFW Amid Country Album

Beyonce Gives Cowgirl Vibes in Rhinestone Outfit and Hat at NYFW After Announcing Country Album

“Flawless”! Beyoncé looked cowgirl chic as she made a surprise appearance at New York Fashion Week 2024, where she showed up in support of her nephew Daniel “Julez” Smith Jr.

The “Crazy in Love” singer rocked a rhinestone blazer with padded shoulders and thigh-high matching boots. She finished off her look with a hat that perfectly matched the rest of her sparkly outfit.

The “Formation” singer sat front row as she watched Julez, who is the son of her sister, Solange Knowles, walk the runway at Luar’s show on Tuesday, February 13, days after she announced her upcoming country album.

Beyoncé and Solange, who went for a more subtle all-black look with elbow-length brown gloves, sat side by side as they watched Julez model on one of fashion’s biggest stages.

