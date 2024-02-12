Beyoncé is about to be in her country era! The singer seemingly teased the release of country music after appearing in a commercial for Verizon during the 2024 Super Bowl.

After the Verizon ad ended with Beyoncé saying, “Drop the new music,” fans were in a frenzy trying to figure out what she would be releasing. She quickly answered some of their questions with a trailer on social media.

“Act ii, 3.29,” she captioned the video, hinting at a March 29 release for her upcoming project. The video also featured background music that had a southern country feel and included a billboard with Beyoncé posing along a possible album or song title: Texas Hold ‘Em.

The “Halo” singer was also in attendance at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. She sat with her husband, Jay–Z, while watching the game. Before kickoff, the rapper, 51, was seen hanging out on the field with the pair’s daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter.

Just one week before the Super Bowl, Beyoncé, Jay and Blue, 12, also showed up at the Grammy Awards. Fans didn’t realize at the time that Beyoncé was already teasing her new country music, as she wore a white cowgirl hat to the show.

Getty

Although the family skipped the red carpet at the Grammys, they were in the spotlight when Jay took the stage to accept the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the show. His gorgeous wife watched from the audience as he gave a speech on stage with Blue by his side.

During his acceptance speech, the “Empire State of Mind” rapper slammed the Grammys for never awarding Bey with the award for Album of the Year. He pointed out that she was the most-awarded artist in the show’s history, but took issue with the fact that she had never taken home a win in the most prestigious category.

“We want y’all to get it right,” he insisted. “We love y’all and we want y’all to get it right. At least get it close to right. Obviously it’s subjective because it’s music and it’s opinion based, but some things … I don’t want to embarrass this young lady but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year. So even by your own metrics that doesn’t work.”

Beyoncé never publicly commented on the statement that her husband made in her defense.