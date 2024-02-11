Ready for Some Football! Celebrities in Attendance at Super Bowl 2024 in Las Vegas [Photos]

Las Vegas is Hollywood’s favorite playground and so many celebrities headed to Sin City to attend Super Bowl 2024 at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11.

Post Malone and Reba McEntire enjoyed moments ahead of their performances of “America the Beautiful” and the National Anthem, respectively.

Taylor Swift attended her first Super Bowl to cheer on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Other notable celebrities who ride or die for Kansas City include Paul Rudd and Jason Sudeikis.

Meanwhile, Olivia Culpo was in the stands rooting for her fiancé, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. Other stars San Francisco counts as fans include Saweetie and Jeremy Renner.

Scroll down for photos of celebrities in attendance at Super Bowl 2024.