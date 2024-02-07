San Francisco 49ers WAGS: Meet Wives, Girlfriends, Fiancees

Models, Beauty Queens and More! Meet the Wives and Girlfriends of San Francisco 49ers Players

The WAGS of the San Francisco 49ers are an impressive bunch of women as their husbands square off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.

Some of the Niners players have been with wives they met in college, as the ladies were fellow student athletes. Others are in newer relationships, some of which have resulted in children.

Not only does the list include models and a beauty queen, but there’s also one serious entrepreneur.

Kyle Juszczyk‘s wife, Kristin Juszczyk, has designed athletic coats worn by Taylor ​Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Simone Biles and more WAGS in the NFL. She even got a license by the league to market her custom designs.

Scroll down to meet the WAGS of the San Francisco 49ers.