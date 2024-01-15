taylor swift brittany mahomes twinning in matching outfits

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes had a twinning moment as they rocked matching outfits to the Kansas City Chiefs game on Saturday, January 13. Brittany posted several photos of the WAGs in their game day looks on Instagram.

“Twinning and winning,” the former soccer player, 28, captioned her post. The ladies wore puffer jackets with the names and jersey numbers of their significant others, with Taylor, 34, repping Travis Kelce and Brittany showing love to Patrick Mahomes. They also donned black shirts, pants and boots to complete their looks.

The custom jackets were gifted to Taylor and Brittany by Kristin Juszczyk, whose husband plays football for the San Francisco 49ers.

brittanylynne/Instagram

The temperature dipped below zero during the Chiefs’ Wild Card playoff game against the Miami Dolphins. While Taylor and Brittany were lucky enough to be in a heated private suite for the game, they wound up opening the windows to the box when the glass iced over and blocked their view of the field. The ladies didn’t seem to be bothered by the frigid weather, as they excitedly celebrated the team’s victory.

Taylor and Brittany have become close friends amid Taylor’s relationship with Travis, 34, which began just weeks before the start of the NFL season. The new gal pals have sat together for several Chiefs games and have also spent time hanging out away from the football field. In addition to nights out in New York and Los Angeles, the two have been seen at various parties in Kansas City. They even spent New Year’s Eve together with their guys after Travis and Patrick, 28, took the field for a holiday game.

brittanylynne/Instagram

While Taylor and Travis’ relationship is still very new, Patrick and Brittany have been together since high school. Although they attended separate colleges, they kept their love alive and got engaged in September 2020. Just weeks later, they confirmed that they were expecting their first child together.

After welcoming their baby girl, Sterling, in February 2021, the couple tied the knot in Hawaii in March 2022. That May, they confirmed that they were expecting baby No. 2. Brittany gave birth to the pair’s son, Patrick “Bronze” III, in November 2022.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has been nothing but supportive of his wife’s friendship with Taylor. “She’s top-tier at her profession and to see how she drives and she becomes that … dude, it’s really cool to hear about and see. And now I have a first-hand look at that through Brittany and Travis’ eyes,” he gushed in December 2023. “[Travis] started bringing Taylor around and he realized how cool of a person she was and she is. So for [the team], there were a couple of jokes here and there at the beginning, [but now] she’s just part of Chiefs kingdom and she’s part of the team.”