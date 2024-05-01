Since 2008, Blake has offered up some of the most stylish and intricate ensembles at the Met Gala, occasionally even managing to match the red carpet itself. In 2020, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star shared photos from three separate Met Balls in which her gown paired perfectly with the evening’s aesthetic. “…when the carpet matches the Blakes. Met Ball 2018, 2017, 2016,” she captioned the carousel of images.
Life & Style takes a look back at Blake’s beautiful, head-turning outfits at the Met.
For that year’s theme of “Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy,” Blake donned a chic, strapless black dress from Ralph Lauren’s 40th-anniversary collection, complete with feathers at the bottom and matching black gloves. She accessorized with sparkling bracelets and simple, yet elegant earrings.
2 of 10
2009
The following year, Blake went blue. At “The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion,” the actress floated down the red carpet in a flowy Versace gown that showed plenty of skin. The backless dress featured one see-through sleeve and a slit that went up to her waist.
3 of 10
2010
In a departure from the evening’s typical floor-length gowns, Blake opted for a short, detailed Marchesa minidress at that year’s “American Woman: Fashioning A National Identity.” She kept her hair up and accessories minimal as her long legs were the outfit’s true star.
4 of 10
2011
For 2011’s theme of “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty,” Blake appeared in a nude Chanel gown with embellishments at top and a long draped panel.
5 of 10
2013
Returning to the Met Gala in 2013, Blake followed the assignment for that year’s theme of “PUNK: Chaos to Couture.” Her strapless Gucci fit-and-flare gown was elegant on top, but had some edge at the bottom with layered black ruffles and silver embellishments.
6 of 10
2014
Blake was back in Gucci for that year’s theme of “Charles James: Beyond Fashion,” looking timeless in a gown featuring beading throughout and a long train, complete with a hairstyle reminiscent of old Hollywood glitz and glamor.
7 of 10
2016
At 2016’s “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology”-themed Met Gala, Blake opted for a strapless Burberry gown with floral detailing and a whimsical cape. Her long earrings and red lip added high drama to the daring ensemble.
8 of 10
2017
Blake was dripping in gold for that year’s theme of “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between,” wearing an intricately beaded floor-length Atelier Versace gown that turned into a blue feather design at the bottom.
9 of 10
2018
Some things are worth waiting for! At that year’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and The Catholic Imagination,” Blake donned a baroque Versace gown that reportedly took over 600 hours to make. She added a halo headpiece to complete the look.
10 of 10
2022
For Blake’s most recent Met Gala appearance, she wore a Versace gown that transformed halfway into her entrance. What appeared to be an intricate copper dress with a train morphed into a turquoise gown for that year’s theme of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”