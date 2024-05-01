Blake Lively Is Red Carpet Royalty at the Met Gala! See Her Glamorous Looks Through the Years

Blake Lively knows how to work a red carpet. The Gossip Girl actress has stunned every time she’s set foot on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the annual Met Gala.

Since 2008, Blake has offered up some of the most stylish and intricate ensembles at the Met Gala, occasionally even managing to match the red carpet itself. In 2020, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star shared photos from three separate Met Balls in which her gown paired perfectly with the evening’s aesthetic. “…when the carpet matches the Blakes. Met Ball 2018, 2017, 2016,” she captioned the carousel of images.

Life & Style takes a look back at Blake’s beautiful, head-turning outfits at the Met.