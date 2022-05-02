The Met Gala queen-turned co-chair! Blake Lively arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to fulfill her cohost duties, and she turned heads, once again!

The Gossip Girl alum wore a long strapless gown with rose gold details that put her twist on this year’s theme, In America: An Anthology of Fashion. She arrived with husband Ryan Reynolds who is also co-hosting the biggest night in fashion. The Adam Project star arrived wearing a classic black tuxedo.

Year after year, Blake has arrived at the Met Gala in the night’s most memorable looks that has people talking for, literally, years to come. Who knows, maybe her role as Serena Vanderwoodsen trained her to rock the Met steps.

When the Simple Favor star showed up to the 2018 Met Gala, it was clear that she understood the assignment. The theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. She wore a ruby red and gold Versace gown that screamed Catholic church. Detailed beading filled the dress, even her long train, that totaled a lengthy 600 hours to make.

Think it’s a bit dramatic to call her the Met Gala queen? Think again. Blake posted a series of pictures from her 2018, 2017 and 2016 looks while pointing out a huge observation. “… When the carpet matches the Blakes. Met Ball 2018, 2017, 2016,” the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star captioned her May 2020 Instagram post.

The Shallows actress was poking fun at those three beautiful gowns perfectly matching the color of the Met Gala steps, which changes every year.

While Blake has some of the most legendary designers hand-crafting her Met Gala ensembles, she has never hired a stylist. That’s right, her noteworthy ideas come from the actress herself.

“I have control issues and a big ego — that’s probably the honest answer,” she told Women’s Wear Daily in March 2018 when discussing why she doesn’t hire a stylist.

“I love design and I love fashion and it’s a way to be creative. In my job I get to be creative, but it’s over a period of time and so many other people are involved, whereas this is a beginning, middle and end, and I get to be creative and there’s an end date in the near future,” she continued.

“It’s the same reason why I like doing my friends’ hair and makeup or cooking — you get to be creative and finish it. Whereas with my job you do it and then two years later it’s finished. It probably goes back to the control issues; it’s like, ‘Okay, I did it, I completed it, it’s done!’”