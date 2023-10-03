Sia Raves About Her ‘Amazing’ Facelift! See Photos Before and After Plastic Surgery

Sia had the ~courage to change~ her appearance, and she’s letting the world know! The Australian singer, who is known for covering her face with large wigs, admitted in October 2023 that she received a facelift. While presenting an award to Dr. Ben Talei at the 5th annual Daytime Beauty Awards on October 1, Sia revealed that her own cosmetic procedure was done by Dr. Talei and she couldn’t have been happier.

“I’m a pop star that normally hides my face and doesn’t lie about s–t,” she said. “I got an amazing facelift from Dr. Talei. He is incredible. And he is doing so much good work—and not just for the pop stars of the world.

Sia also revealed that she can’t stop showing people her transformation photos. So, keep scrolling for a look at Sia before and after plastic surgery!