Singer Sia hasn’t been as prolific with her music output ever since her divorce from Erik Anders Lang in 2016. She’s now revealing how she was so devastated and depressed about their breakup that it left her bedridden. Details on why Sia wasn’t able to do “anything” after her split from the filmmaker and what her future holds with new music.

What Happened to Sia After Her Divorce From Erik Lang?

“I got divorced and that really threw me for a loop,” the “Chandelier” songstress revealed in a September 14, 2023, interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1. “There was such a dark time that I was in bed for three years, really, really severely depressed. And so, I couldn’t really do anything for that period of time.”

When Did Sia and Erik Lang Get Divorced?

The Australia native cited irreconcilable differences when she filed for divorce in December 2016 after two years of marriage. The pair wed after a two-month engagement in a private 2014 ceremony at her Palm Springs, California, home.

After the split news became public, Sia and Erik released a joint statement reading, “After much soul searching and consideration, we have made the decision to separate as a couple. We are, however, dedicated to remaining friends. There will be no further comment.”

Sia had previously told Australian radio station Nova 96.9 about how attention due to her fame was causing issues in their marriage. “It’s kind of disappointing because we can’t do anything. I’m kind of a bit famous. I didn’t realize I’m so famous,” she said.

Did Sia Remarry After Her Divorce From Erik Lang?

The “Cheap Thrills” singer gave marriage a second try nearly seven years after her divorce from Erik. She wed boyfriend Dan Bernad in May 2023 in an intimate candlelit ceremony in Portofino, Italy. The nuptials were held at designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana’s Villa Olivetta, the same setting where Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married the year before.

Sia and Dan were first photographed attending a Broadway performance of West Side Story in December 2021. She made their relationship Instagram official in an October 21, 2022, post reading, “Pride forever! also just finished my next album! A great day all round!”

When Is Sia Releasing New Music?

Sia will be dropping her first new full-length studio album in eight years called Reasonable Woman in the spring of 2024. She gave fans a preview by releasing the first single, “Gimme Love,” on the same day as her interview with Zane.

As for the new album, it will feature songs she’s written “here and there” during the “last six, seven years,” which come in the time that she was bedridden with depression following her divorce from Erik.

“Finally, it just turned out we had enough songs to make an album, enough good ones,” she explained. “I just rely on my management to tell me when we’ve got enough good ones, because I don’t really … I can tell when I think one is particularly good, I think I can tell, but they tell me when we’ve got 11 or 12 or 13 enough good ones, real good ones.”