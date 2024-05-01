Kourtney Kardashian is embracing her new era. After welcoming her fourth child, Rocky Thirteen Barker, with husband Travis Barker in November 2023 following fertility issues, the Kardashians star “isn’t worried about getting her pre-pregnancy body back,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Right now, she’s enjoying motherhood,” the insider adds. “It took her so long to get here. Rocky is her miracle baby.”

When Kourt’s sister Kim Kardashian wished the Poosh founder a happy birthday on April 18, fans warned her that the mom of four wouldn’t be happy with the bikini photo that Kim, 43, posted. However, that wasn’t the case at all.

“I LOVE this photo! It is me and my sisters having the best time on a trip with our kids … and the memories to last forever!” Kourtney, 45, replied to the snap of her, Kim and sister Khloé Kardashian twinning in black bikinis on a beach. “And I LOVE this body that gave me my 3 big babies and little baby boy.”

Days later, Kourtney proved that she was feeling herself by sharing a postpartum bikini photo. “45 trips around the sun,” she captioned the post, which included several other snaps from her family’s recent birthday getaway.

Travis, 48, reminded his wife of her beauty by commenting, “45 never looked so good.”

Kourtney — who also shares kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with ex Scott Disick — announced in June 2023 that she was pregnant and expecting her first child with the Blink-182 drummer. The pregnancy came more than a year after the reality TV personality stopped IVF treatments, so she and Travis considered their son a little “miracle,” a source exclusively told Life & Style at the time.

“She and Travis feel so blessed and grateful,” the insider added.

Kourt’s pregnancy was not without complications, however. On September 6, 2023, she revealed that she had undergone emergency fetal surgery to save her baby boy’s life.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant,” she wrote on Instagram.

Kourtney continued, “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

The couple welcomed Rocky on November 1, 2023. “Kourtney is so in love,” a source exclusively told Life & Style at the time. “There hasn’t been one minute when she hasn’t thanked her lucky stars that her baby is here and healthy.”