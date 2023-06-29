They would do anything to have a child together — anything. To increase her fertility, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker even embarked on a cleanse that had them abstaining from sex, exercise, alcohol and caffeine shortly after they got engaged in 2021. He also had oil poured over his head as part of the program, while she received a vaginal steam.

In vitro fertilization was another avenue the couple explored, but they ultimately gave up on the treatments when IVF sent her into early menopause.

“I just really believe in what God has in store for us,” Kourtney, 44, explained. “If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen.”

Now, her prayers have finally been answered. On June 17, the reality star revealed that she’s expecting a baby by holding up a “Travis I’m pregnant” sign at one of the 47-year-old rocker’s concerts!

“They’re calling it their miracle baby,” an insider tells Life & Style. “Kourtney is healthy, and her doctors say everything looks fine. She and Travis feel so blessed and grateful.”

The duo, who tied the knot in a lavish Italian ceremony in May 2022, are already parenting quite a brood: There are Kourtney ’s three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick — Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8 — and Travis’ biological kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17 — as well as his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 24.

On June 24, the couple threw a rock ’n’ roll-themed gender reveal party where the Blink-182 musician set up the perfect drumroll to unveil the blue confetti and ribbons that filled the sky, confirming that they are having a boy.

As for what they’ll name their little boy, Travis posted on Instagram that he and Kourtney have already picked out a monicker, though they haven’t shared it publicly.

No matter what name the newborn ends up with, he is already well loved.

“Penelope is probably more excited than her mom or Travis — she can’t wait for the baby to come,” shares the insider. “Grandma Kris Jenner is also thrilled, already buying cute outfits and stuffed animals. This kid is going to be spoiled rotten, but that’s normal for all Kardashian and Jenner offspring.”