Atiana De La Hoya has grown up into quite the young adult. As Oscar De La Hoya and Shanna Moakler’s daughter and Travis Barker‘s stepdaughter, Atiana is accustomed to being in the spotlight sometimes.

Atiana was born in March 1999, one year before her parents split up. Shanna would later marry Travis in 2004. Travis and Shanna welcomed two children together, son Landon and daughter Alabama, before their divorce in 2008.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Atiana Is Close With Stepdad Travis

Atiana has always been a part of Travis’ blended family but now she’s gaining a new stepmom and stepsiblings. Travis and his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian, started dating in late 2020 and got engaged in October 2021, and it seems Atiana and Kourtney have bonded. Since Kourtney and Travis went Instagram official in February, Atiana and the Poosh founder have shown love to each other on social media.

“HOTHOTHOT,” Atiana commented on Kourtney’s September 22 Instagram post, featuring her and Megan Fox rocking Skims black underwear and sharing an apple.

They’ve also bonded offline as Atiana has gone on several trips with the couple and the rest of their kids, so of course Atiana has been spending time with them during their holiday festivities in December. In a highly detailed gingerbread house gift from Kris Jenner, Atiana’s name was included along with all of Kourtney’s kids — Mason, Reign and Penelope Disick — and Travis’ kids — Alabama and Landon Barker — at the top of the delicious creation.

Atiana Has a Modeling Career

Atiana started modeling when she was just 14. However, she left the career for a brief time.



“I just wanted to hang out with friends,” she explained to Page Six in January. “I didn’t want to have a career or work.”

Years later, Atiana started modeling again. Over the summer of 2021, Atiana had professional photos taken for her first magazine cover story with Galore.

As she and Kourtney have a strong bond, Kourtney vocalized her support of the cover story in a supportive comment.

“INSANE,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote on Atiana’s June 25 Instagram post, which featured the photos from the magazine.

Atiana Paints Handbags for Celebrities

Aside from modeling, Atiana is also quite the artist when it comes to painting custom handbags for celebrities. She even painted a skull on the corner of Travis’ suitcase back in 2020, per Page Six.

Her unverified Instagram account, @artbyatiana, flaunts her work from purse to wallet designs, even including countless sketches of famous characters in pop culture.

“It’s very outer-space inspired,” the artist told the publication, regarding al the designs she’s made of hot pink aliens, UFOs and skulls. “I would describe the style that I have at the moment as really doodle-y. Whatever comes into my head. Anyone that’s open to letting me scribble on their bag, I’m more than happy to do so.”