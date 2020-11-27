If you told us in the early days of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that Scott Disick would become a bona fide Instagram dad, we’d think you were crazy! For starters, the platform didn’t exist until 2010 and secondly, The Lord was all about living the fast life.

That said, Scott has come a long way since then. So much so, his three kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign — have become the focal point of his social media accounts. The best part? Scott isn’t afraid to embrace it. “I used to post lots of pictures of my cars, but now, I post a lot of pictures of my kids. I guess I found my real love and passion,” the Talentless founder captioned a snapshot of himself and P in June 2019.

We know what you might be thinking: “It’s all just smoke and mirrors!” and while we do understand your hesitation to believe Scott has changed his bachelor ways, he’s 100 percent the real deal. “He is a really great father,” Lexi and Allie Kaplan — a.k.a. The Kaplan Twins — told Life & Style exclusively following their appearance on Flip It Like Disick.

“He is just honestly a nice guy. I remember we were talking a lot — Penelope had some recital she was going to. He was so excited,” the identical influencers added. “He was talking about the dress, and she was going back and forth about the dress she wanted.”

Despite Scott’s split with ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie after nearly three years together, the model played a major role in his dedication to fatherhood. “She’s a very calming influence for Scott,” a source previously told Life & Style.

“Let’s not forget that before they started dating Scott was partying a lot — and you don’t see that side of him anymore,” the insider continued. “He’s never out getting too out of control and that’s because Sofia has created a stable life for him.”

Thankfully, that still seems to be the case. After checking into a rehabilitation facility in April 2020, Scott “is focusing on himself and the kids,” a separate source told Life & Style.

In conclusion, Dad Disick is our favorite version of Scott and we can’t wait to see what other cute kid moments he has in store for us!

Scroll through the gallery below to see Scott’s sweetest photos with Mason, Penelope and Reign.