It’s hard to ~keep up~ with Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s complicated love story. Thankfully, the former flames have come a long way since their on-again, off-again days, especially as coparents to their three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign.

The Poosh.com founder and the Flip It Like Disick producer met in 2006 at Girls Gone Wild mogul Joe Francis‘ house, where they immediately hit it off. Even so, Scott and Kourtney experienced plenty of ups and downs before ultimately calling it quits in 2015.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars shared happy moments during the births of their children. They also faced hard times, like when Scott lost his parents. His mother, Bonnie Disick, died in October 2013, and his father, Jeffrey Disick, passed away in January 2014.

After deciding to end their romantic relationship, the exes moved on with other people. Kourtney dated Younes Bendjima for a little over a year before splitting in August 2018. Meanwhile, Scott became romantically involved with Sofia Richie, whom he dated for nearly three years until their final breakup in August 2020.

Nowadays, Scott is seeing Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality Amelia Gray Hamlin, while Kourtney is dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. “Everyone loves Travis and thinks he’s such a great guy — including Scott,” a source previously told Life & Style. “Let’s not forget that when Kourtney is happy, it makes Scott’s life easier.”

According to the insider, Kourtney was “always amazing” at including Scott in her life, “but her being in such a great spot and not single helps Scott and his relationship with Amelia since the jealousy factor is gone. That was the biggest issue in his relationship with Sofia.”

However, the coparents’ close relationship was forced to adapt a bit as Kourtney and Travis have gotten more serious. The mom of three had to set “firm boundaries” with Scott, a source told Life & Style in May 2021. “It’s what’s best.”

“It’s definitely the most serious relationship she’s ever been in — aside from Scott — and some could argue it’s definitely the most mature relationship she’s ever been in in her whole life,” the source added.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s relationship timeline.