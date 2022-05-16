It’s true — Kourtney Kardashian‘s love life is one for the books. Though sister Kim Kardashian has a 72-day marriage under her belt and Khloé Kardashian has been through a few cheating scandals, Kourt’s relationship timeline is just as interesting in its own way. We rounded up all of her complete dating history to prove it.

Kourtney’s first romance — and certainly her longest — was with Scott Disick. Their relationship was documented almost in its entirety for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. They started dating in 2006 after meeting at Girls Gone Wild mogul Joe Francis‘ house and having an instant connection.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Mason Disick, in December 2009. Their second child — a daughter named Penelope Disick — was born in July 2012. Kourtney gave birth to her third child with Scott, son Reign Disick, in December 2014.

Throughout their relationship, the former flames had their fair share of ups and downs, but they stuck it out and worked through their problems. However, Scott was caught partying it up on a yacht with ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli in 2015 — so Kourtney cut the cord and split from the Flip It Like Disick star.

Since then, the couple has become “a great team at coparenting” their children, an insider previously told Life & Style. “The kids are their No. 1 priority, and they have a blast raising them together.” Scott and Kourtney have stayed relatively close and continue to foster a happy home for their kiddos.

After calling it quits with the Talentless founder, Kourtney cozied up to singer Justin Bieber in December 2015. “Justin started hanging out with Kourtney alone because she started going out more,“ a source told Us Weekly at the time. “He’s been showing her a good time.”

In October 2016, the Poosh founder started dating French model Younes Bendjima, whom she met at Paris Fashion Week that year. They were hot and heavy for two years before splitting up in August 2018. Their break up came three months after the model left an accusatory comment on one of Kourtney’s bikini photos on Instagram.

After Younes, Kourtney put the focus on herself and her family, putting motherhood first in her life — but now, things are heating up between the E! personality and boyfriend Travis Barker.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Kourtney Kardashian’s complete dating history!