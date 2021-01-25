Bright future! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker “have moved out of the ‘friend-zone’ and are dating,” an insider exclusively confirms to Life & Style. “They’ve been secretly together for a couple of months and are really into each other.”

“The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition,” adds the insider about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, and Blink-182 drummer, 45. “For Kourt, their relationship is ‘easy’ because they’ve been pals for years. There’s no game playing or anything like that.”

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Travis is “over-the-moon” about their romance and “always found Kourt super sexy.” Considering he lives down the street from the Poosh founder in Calabasas, California, he gets along well with her famous relatives.

“Travis knows the Kardashians, and they’ve welcomed him into the family,” continues the insider. “They’re really pleased for Kourt and are glad to see her happy again.”

The “All the Small Things” artist is “a much better fit” for the mom of three than her exes, including Scott Disick, with whom she shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign, and 27-year-old model Younes Bendjima. The famous brood loves that the percussionist “treats her with respect” and is more “mature” than her former flames.



The musician shares teenage kids — son Landon and daughter Alabama — with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and he’s “amazing” with Kourtney’s kids, as well.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Although a second insider told Life & Style the Kardashian-Jenner family was “rooting” for Kourtney and Scott, 37, to “get back together” last year, it looks like they have both moved on.

“It’s clear there’s a lot of chemistry and love between the both of them still,” explained the insider. At the time, teasers for KUWTK showed the former couple talking about possibly having baby No. 4 together. The Flip It Like Disick star has since been heating up with rumored girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin since October.

That’s not to say their new relationships wipe away their history. “Even though Scott has moved on, he can’t help feeling slightly jealous!” says the insider about the reality TV dad. “He’s very protective over Kourt but ultimately wants to see her happy.”

Time will tell what the future holds for Kourtney and Travis!