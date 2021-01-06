The love lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim, Kylie and Khloé, have always kept fans guessing. Whether it’s Kourtney Kardashian’s longtime on-and-off romance with Scott Disick or Rob Kardashian’s drama-fueled relationship history, the reality TV family’s personal lives will make your head spin.

Most famously, Kim was married to ex-husband Kris Humphries for just 72 days in 2011 before their split. Their divorce was later finalized in April 2013.

“The night before, my mom pulled me aside, off camera, and was like, ‘This isn’t it for you. Why don’t you go away and I’ll handle it?’” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recalled during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2017. “I felt like, if I pulled out now, everyone’s going to think I just did it for the show.”

Despite the advice she received to stick it out once they walked down the aisle, the Skims creator knew it was over. “Afterwards, people were saying, ‘You have to stay married for a year,’ but I physically couldn’t do it,” she continued. “When I made the decision [to divorce], everyone said it was made up for the show. Everyone really wanted to take me down.”

The KKW Beauty founder has since explained that feeling pressure to settle down is what led to her to wed the NBA player. “I just thought, ‘Holy s—t, I’m 30 years old, I better get this together. I better get married,’” the Kourtney & Kim Take New York alum told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in 2017.

She added, “I think a lot of girls do go through that where they freak out thinking they’re getting old and have to figure it out, all their friends are having kids. It was more of that situation.” Kim was also previously married to Damon Thomas and said she was on “ecstasy” when they wed in 2000.

Kim tied the knot with Kanye West in 2014 and even poked a little fun at her previous quickie marriage in 2018. “I just found this pic of my beautiful grandma MJ at her [first] wedding. It lasted just 2.5 months and her family spent all they had on this wedding,” the starlet wrote via Instagram in 2018. “She felt so bad but followed her heart. Kinda sounds familiar LOL. She’s always taught me to follow my heart and do what I want to do no matter what! I love you, MJ.”

Of course, Kim isn’t the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family whose love life has been filled with ups and downs. See the relationship statuses of the famous brood below!