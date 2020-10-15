Not too shabby! Corey Gamble’s net worth proves he hustles as hard as girlfriend Kris Jenner. His job as a talent manager made the Keeping Up With the Kardashians guest star a millionaire.

The 39-year-old Atlanta native’s net worth sits at a hefty $2.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Corey works as a talent manager with Scooter Braun, the powerhouse agent behind Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato. In addition, he started appearing on the Kardashian-Jenner family’s reality show in 2015.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Corey was actually working as the “Yummy” singer’s tour manager when he first crossed paths with Kris, 64. The two hit it off after meeting at fashion designer Riccardo Tisci’s 40th birthday party in Ibiza, Spain. At the time, the momager was separated from spouse Caitlyn Jenner, and they were in the middle of their divorce proceedings.

Although it’s unclear when Kris and Corey officially started dating, signs point to fall 2014. There were briefly rumors the two had split in October 2017 after Kim Kardashian captioned a photo of her mom, “SWF,” which was interpreted by fans to means “single white female.” However, the KKW Beauty founder quickly deleted the caption after people started speculating. Whatever was going on, Kris and Corey seemingly picked up the pieces of their romance without missing a beat.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Corey is extremely close to the famous family these days, but it wasn’t always that way. During season 14, Khloé Kardashian had a sit down with her mom’s beau because they didn’t exactly get along. The talent agent said his piece, but it came off a bit harsh.

“I like all of y’all, but y’all are girls. I’m a dude and I know how that s—t can go. I’m a young dude dating your mom. Y’all are not really my f—king kids. We are technically peers,” he said at the time.

These days, Kris and Corey seem to be in a great place, but that’s not to say they’ll be heading down the aisle anytime soon. The mom of six, who was also previously married to the late Robert Kardashian, talked about the possibility of getting hitched to her current man in 2018.

“You know, you never say never, but I often say it’s just not what I think I need to do again based on my past,” she explained on the “Divorce Sucks with Laura Wasser” podcast. “I’m in a really great relationship right now. I’m happy, and I don’t want to mess that up.”

Keep working hard, Corey!