A successful guy! Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble’s job actually makes him a great match for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. Learn more about what the music manager does for a living below!

Corey is a talent manager with industry giant Scooter Braun, the agent behind A-list artists Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and more. He specifically worked as a road manager for the “Anyone” artist and has even referred to the Biebs as his “nephew” on social media.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Although Corey has definitely enjoyed tagging along with the Kardashian-Jenners during their luxe vacations around the world, he earns a pretty good living for himself. He reportedly has an estimated net worth of $2.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Kris and Corey first crossed paths at fashion designer Riccardo Tisci’s 40th birthday party in Ibiza, Spain. At the time, the momager was separated from spouse Caitlyn Jenner, and they were in the middle of divorce proceedings. It’s a bit unclear when Kris and Corey’s official romance began, but most signs point to fall 2014.

The music manager gets along great with Kris’ youngest child, Kylie Jenner, but he previously butted heads with Khloé and Kim Kardashian. During season 14, the pair were forced to sit down and hash out their differences. The sisters were particularly concerned because Corey had been so secretive about his background and family life.

“I know a person like me gets criticized for not talking about other peoples’ business. Or people will call you mysterious if you don’t talk a lot,” he said during a May 2019 episode of KUWTK. “I’ve been so sacred in a lot of significant peoples’ lives, and I don’t talk about it. But it’s not my place to talk about it.”

The famous family seems to be on good terms with Corey these days, and Kris even talked about the prospect of getting married again on the “Divorce Sucks with Laura Wasser” podcast.

“You know, you never say never, but I often say it’s just not what I think I need to do again based on my past,” she explained in 2018. “I’m in a really great relationship right now. I’m happy, and I don’t want to mess that up.”

Corey and Kris are a major power couple!