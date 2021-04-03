It’s no secret: Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble are head-over-heels in love with one another — and their best quotes about each other and their relationship prove their love is deep and strong.

Most recently, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opened up about her successful longterm relationship with the talent manager during an interview with WSJ Magazine. “He’s the greatest guy, and he’s just an amazing support system for me,” the mother of six gushed over her beau in March 2021.

The proud parent — who is mother to Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian Jr. and Kendall Jenner — loves how close her man is with her children, but none of them have as strong of a bond with Corey as youngest daughter Kylie Jenner does.

“I love Corey. I think that he’s just an amazing person, I think he treats my mom amazing,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder previously revealed in a confessional scene on KUWTK. “And he’s just helped me navigate through life and I really appreciate his advice. He’s just always been a good, good guy.”

The happy couple — who started dating in 2014, one year after Kris’ split from ex Caitlyn Jenner — are no strangers to packing on the PDA and showing their love wherever they go. The dynamic duo is also known for their steamy Instagram posts for one another when it comes to birthdays and Valentine’s Day.

“[Happy] queen day, my beautiful bab [sic]. I’m so happy and thankful to have [you] in my life,” Corey raved about Kris via Instagram on her 65th birthday in November 2020. “[You’re] the best mother, Lovie [and] friend to all. I admire so many qualities in you and I’ll always spoil [and] take care of [you]. We’ve been around the world several times during all these years and our love is still real … I will celebrate you now [and] forever. I LOVE [YOU] so much, young sexy. It’s your day, my lady.”

