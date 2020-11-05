Kylie Jenner Shows Off Elaborate Dinner With Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Ahead of Her Mom’s Birthday

Living it up, birthday-style! Kylie Jenner showed off a lavish dinner with her mom, Kris Jenner, and her mom’s longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, on Wednesday, November 4, ahead of the matriarch’s milestone 65th birthday.

“Dinner [with] mommy @krisjenner [and] @coreygamble to bring in the queen’s [birthday],” the 23-year-old wrote on an Instagram Stories video in which she flaunted several exciting dishes, including soup inside a small pumpkin and a colorful salad.

It seems the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars decided to start celebrating Kris’ big day a little bit early. The proud mother of six has accomplished a lot in her life, including clothing lines, memoirs and cookbooks. Kris also has her own production company, Jenner Communications — and it is well-known she manages all of her children’s careers.

Though KUWTK is perhaps Kris’ biggest accomplishment to date, her daughter Kim Kardashian revealed the long-running reality series would come to an end in 2021 after 14 seasons over 20 years. “We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children,” she wrote on Instagram in early September. “We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

However, Kris plans to continue the family’s TV legacy with her beloved grandchildren. “It won’t be the last you see of the Kardashians. There’s already been talk of specials and a spinoff,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style after the news of the show’s end. “There’s a generation that grew up with the Kardashian brand, and Kris and Kim are determined to not let that legacy end.”

“Kris is all about being relevant and that means staying in the public eye,” the source added. “So, it’s no surprise that she’s been busy making deals to assure that there’s always going to be a Kardashian or a Jenner show of some kind on the air.” It’s clear the business side of the momager will never rest — even on her birthday.

Enjoy your day, Miss Jenner!