You’re Doing Amazing, Sweetie! Kris Jenner Proves She’s One Hot Momager — See Her Best Style Moments

When it comes to style, no one does it better than Kris Jenner. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager may in her 60s, but honestly, you’d never know it. From leather pants and bold patterns to #bossbabe pantsuits and pinstripes, there’s literally nothing Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie‘s mama can’t pull off.

Of course, when you have an empire to run, it’s important to dress the part, and Kris’s designer duds show she means business. You’ll never catch her in a turtleneck and New Balance sneakers. Gasp! Instead, the reality TV mama sticks to a uniform of sorts, and her kids inherited her same sense of chic.

“Fashion is so subjective, and I think it should be playful,” Kourt once said, while makeup mogul Kylie claimed she changes her style “maybe every month.” Must be nice to afford that, huh?

As for Kim, Tommy Hilfiger gave the fashion icon high praise in a press release regarding her CFDA Influencer Award. “Kim is the most important and powerful influencer in the world,” he wrote. “Every time she wears, posts or talks about a fashion brand, there is an immediate and significant increase in both awareness and sales.”

And the same can be said for Kris. Have you seen her Instagram these days? On June 28, 2020, Kris shared a gorgeous shot of herself wearing a green fringe dress and slinky silver heels, captioning it, “Dressed up in honor of @khloekardashian‘s birthday!!! Thank you @etienneortega and @leajourno for reminding me how a little glam feels! #haventwornadressinmonths #happybirthdaykhloe #itstilltakesavillage.”

In the comments, KoKo gushed, “You are so stunning, I have no words,” while one fan said, “Rock it, mama,” and a third marveled, “Absolutely beautiful,” alongside a slew of green heart emojis.

*Chef’s kiss.* This lady can do no wrong.

Keep scrolling to see all of the Kar-Jenner matriarch’s biggest fashion moments.