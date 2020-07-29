Oh, how the other half lives. Kylie Jenner “can’t help herself” when it comes to “showering” daughter Stormi Webster with “lavish gifts,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. In fact, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, recently purchased her toddler a $200,000 pony.

“It wasn’t even a birthday gift,” notes the insider. “She just felt like buying her daughter a new pet!” Kylie, who has an estimated net worth of $900 million, has amassed such wealth through a number of successful business ventures — including her cosmetics empire.

According to the source, “Kylie blows through millions of dollars a month” on expensive cars, designer clothes, purses, vacations and private jets. To date, Kylie’s impressive car collection features a number of luxury vehicles such as a $2.2 million LaFerrari Aperta, a $3 million Bugatti Chiron, as well as assorted Rolls-Royces, a Mercedes G-Wagon, a Ferrari 488 Spider and more.

However, the California native “isn’t stupid” with her finances, assures the insider. “Kylie has a good head for business and invests a large chunk of her fortune in real estate, which she hopes to sell at a profit.”

The Kylie Skin founder’s interest in purchasing property has grown significantly over the years. She currently resides in a $36 million home in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

That said, she’s “considering buying a private island and turning it into a retreat so she can relax without being disturbed,” a separate source previously revealed to Life & Style. “Kylie wants to continue to expand her portfolio — within California and in other states and countries.”

Of course, the spending is hardly over once Kylie purchases a home. Just like the rest of her famous family — including mom Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian — the E! personality “spares no expense” on home decor, a third source told Life & Style.

“Between filming their shows at home to entertaining and hosting parties at home and showing off their spaces on Instagram, they make sure that their homes are picture-perfect at all times,” the insider added, noting Kylie’s style “has a bit more edge” than the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners.

