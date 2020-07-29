Kylie Jenner ‘Can’t Help Herself’ When It Comes to Buying Daughter Stormi Webster ‘Lavish Gifts’
Oh, how the other half lives. Kylie Jenner “can’t help herself” when it comes to “showering” daughter Stormi Webster with “lavish gifts,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. In fact, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, recently purchased her toddler a $200,000 pony.
“It wasn’t even a birthday gift,” notes the insider. “She just felt like buying her daughter a new pet!” Kylie, who has an estimated net worth of $900 million, has amassed such wealth through a number of successful business ventures — including her cosmetics empire.
According to the source, “Kylie blows through millions of dollars a month” on expensive cars, designer clothes, purses, vacations and private jets. To date, Kylie’s impressive car collection features a number of luxury vehicles such as a $2.2 million LaFerrari Aperta, a $3 million Bugatti Chiron, as well as assorted Rolls-Royces, a Mercedes G-Wagon, a Ferrari 488 Spider and more.
However, the California native “isn’t stupid” with her finances, assures the insider. “Kylie has a good head for business and invests a large chunk of her fortune in real estate, which she hopes to sell at a profit.”
The Kylie Skin founder’s interest in purchasing property has grown significantly over the years. She currently resides in a $36 million home in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.
That said, she’s “considering buying a private island and turning it into a retreat so she can relax without being disturbed,” a separate source previously revealed to Life & Style. “Kylie wants to continue to expand her portfolio — within California and in other states and countries.”
Of course, the spending is hardly over once Kylie purchases a home. Just like the rest of her famous family — including mom Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian — the E! personality “spares no expense” on home decor, a third source told Life & Style.
“Between filming their shows at home to entertaining and hosting parties at home and showing off their spaces on Instagram, they make sure that their homes are picture-perfect at all times,” the insider added, noting Kylie’s style “has a bit more edge” than the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners.
