Tom Holland wants to put a ring on it! The Spider-Man star, 27, is ready to propose to girlfriend Zendaya, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “They’ve been dating for a long time, years in fact, and moved in together not too long ago,” reveals a source. “They have a solid relationship,, and Tom would like to make things official.”

Unfortunately, he’s going to have to be a little more patient. While Zendaya, 27, isn’t totally opposed to getting married, notes the source, she also isn’t in any rush to tie the knot with Tom. “They’re both so young. They have their whole lives ahead of them, and right now she’d rather focus on her career,” the source explains. “Zendaya isn’t saying no, she’s saying let’s wait.”

While the pair sparked romance rumors amid their close friendship in 2016, Tom and Zendaya didn’t confirm they were a romantic item until they were spotted kissing in his car during an outing in July 2021. Once they were caught, the pair slowly began to open up about their romance on social media and in interviews.

“My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your [sic] up xxx,” Tom wrote about Zendaya via Instagram in September 2021.

Nearly two years later, Tom shared more insight about their romance while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter. “Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible,” he explained to the outlet in June 2023. “We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

He added that Zendaya sends him “too much” stuff from social media and joked that he “can’t keep up.” Tom continued, “I delete my Instagram for days at a time. I download it to post and then I have to check my messages, and I’ll have hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of things from her.”

More recently, an insider exclusively told Life & Style in February that Tom and Zendaya are moving in together and are “really excited for this next chapter.”

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

“They both work so hard that coming home to each other without having to worry about if they have everything they need will be just such a game changer,” the source added.

The insider went on to note that they are “just happy to be together” and felt “no pressure to get married” in the near future.