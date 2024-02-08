Tom Holland and Zendaya have decided to move in together officially! “They’re really excited for this next chapter,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “They both work so hard that coming home to each other without having to worry about if they have everything they need will be just such a game changer.”

It’s a big step — and the only one they plan on taking right now. In September, Zendaya, 27, shut down rumors that she and Tom, 27, were engaged after she posted a pic of herself wearing a ring on that finger to her Instagram Story. “They’re just happy to be together,” adds the source. “There’s no pressure to get married at all.”