Jacob Elordi has racked up quite an impressive dating history of beautiful ladies since rocketing to fame in 2018’s The Kissing Booth. The hunk dated several of his costars before going on to romance other sought-after stunners. Jacob was most recently linked to Instagram model Bianca Finch, after they were spotted getting cozy in March 2022 while enjoying a sunny day in a Los Angeles park.

The Australian native and his The Kissing Booth costar Joey King had incredible onscreen chemistry in the Netflix film, and that’s because they were hitting it off in real life. Joey admitted that she began to really like Jacob after their first month of filming. “Was it love at first sight? Well, I thought he was very cute when we first met, but it started as a friendship. Right away, we were talking about gross things with each other,” she told Bello magazine.

She continued, “But before long, I started to realize, ‘Hey, I think I kind of like this person!’ It was such an interesting experience meeting your boyfriend on set because you spend so much time together and become so close so fast. We were spending 17 hours a day together, and all of us would hang out after work and watch movies together and stuff. It was great.” The pair went Instagram official in the spring of 2017 and became red carpet official in August, attending the documentary In The Cosmos.

Fans noticed something was amiss in the fall of 2018 when the pair went several months without any posts about each other on social media. On November 14, Jacob wrote, “I’m going to be signing off on this whole social media shebang while I work. Cheers for everything, stay happy :),” and the following day, Joey snarked on her page, “Thank god I have my dog tho.” By January 2019, the pair had split, as they unfollowed each other and erased all photos of one another off their social media pages.

Jacob seemed to fall for another costar when he and Euphoria castmate Zendaya began spending quite a bit of offscreen time together in 2019. In August of that year, the two were photographed vacationing in Greece, while by November, Zendaya got to meet his family when the pair traveled to Sydney for the GQ Men of the Year Awards. In February 2020, Us Weekly reported the two were officially dating.

Their romance fizzled out by mid-2020, and by September of that year, Jacob had rebounded with stunning model Kaia Gerber. The pair were photographed walking hand in hand to numerous date nights out in New York and Los Angeles and even took a vacation to Mexico with her parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

In a May 2021 Vogue interview Kaia confessed that she was in a “safe, steady relationship,” where she realized the “possibilities of love.” She told the publication, “Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone.” Even after the couple split in November 2021, Jacob looked back fondly on their relationship. “She handles herself wonderfully publicly,” he told Men’s Health, adding that he “learned so much” from Kaia “about how to handle” life in the spotlight. “[She taught me] how to deal with it and just kind of be whatever about it, you know?”

Shortly the split, Jacob was photographed with YouTube star Olivia Jade Giannulli, who had just split from longtime boyfriend Jackson Guthy. In December 2021, sources told Us Weekly that the pair were “enjoying hanging out together” and that they “have been on some dates” while “keeping it casual.”

Scroll down for photos of Jacob’s complete dating history.