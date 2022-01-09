Once upon a time, Euphoria costars Jacob Elordi and Zendaya dated, an insider revealed to Us Weekly in early 2020. However, their romance eventually fizzled out, which became clear when Jacob started dating Kaia Gerber in late 2020, whereas Zendaya inadvertently confirmed her relationship with Spider-Man costar Tom Holland after they were spotted kissing in July 2021.

Being that Euphoria fans were ecstatic to learn the two HBO castmates were an item, their curiosity hasn’t faltered since they broke up. The only dilemma is that the Shake It Up alum and the Kissing Booth actor never publicly confirmed their relationship despite fueling dating rumors from 2018 through 2020.

Keep reading to find out why Zendaya and Jacob split.



Zendaya and Jacob Avoided Romance Questions

Although the pair were spotted on multiple occasions together — from a trip to Greece to running errands in town — Zendaya and Jacob maintained a united front of denial whenever they were asked about their relationship. The 2 Hearts actor even called Zendaya his “sister” in an interview with GQ Australia in 2019.

“She’s like my sister,” Jacob said at the time. “Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know? She’s super dope to work with. She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us.”

Just one month prior to Jacob’s interview though, the couple were spotted traveling to Sydney, Australia, to spend Thanksgiving with his family, per Us Weekly. Just months after that, Jacob was seen kissing the top of Zendaya’s head while shopping in New York City in February 2020.

Jacob Congratulated Zendaya for Receiving an Award

While Jacob had been seen with future girlfriend Kaia in September 2020, he still made sure to congratulate his Euphoria costar when she won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series that year.

“Congratulations my captain @zendaya,” he captioned an Instagram Story with one black and one purple heart emojis, according to Elle.

Zendaya and Jacob Appear Amicable After Their Split

The former duo has not commented on why they broke up. However, they still appeared to be on good terms following Jacob’s split from Kaia in November 2021 and amid Zendaya’s relationship with Tom.

The Deep Water actor and the Dune actress were seen in a few photos with the rest of the Euphoria cast at the season 2 premiere in Los Angeles in January 2022. Jacob even shared a few group pictures via Instagram on January 7.

“A pleasure as always to share the stage with this team,” he captioned his Instagram post, tagging his former lady in the image.