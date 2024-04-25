Machine Gun Kelly Calls Taylor Swift a 'Saint' in Interview

Machine Gun Kelly doesn’t want any ~trouble~ with Taylor Swift or her fans. The rapper was asked to say “three mean things” about the pop star in an interview, but he refused and instead showered her with compliments.

MGK, 34, and fellow rapper Trippie Redd were both guests on the latest episode of First We Feast’s “Hot Ones Versus” on Wednesday, April 24. Trippie, 24, picked up a question card that asked the “Bad Things” singer to “burn the bridge” of his friendship with Travis Kelce by bad mouthing the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s girlfriend. Don’t worry, Swifties — MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, wouldn’t dream of doing such a thing.

“Ladies and gentlemen, you have got to be out of your motherf–king mind if you think I want any smoke with that fanbase,” MGK said. “Also, Taylor is a saint and very nice to me. And Travis is my bro.”

While Trippie joked that MGK should “kiss her feet while you’re at it,” the “Bloody Valentine” hitmaker simply reiterated that Taylor, 34, is “very nice.”

Travis and Taylor shocked many fans when they were photographed with MGK and Megan Fox at a Super Bowl LVIII afterparty on February 11, as they seemed to be an unlikely group of friends who traveled in different circles. However, Travis and MGK’s friendship dates back years — they were even raised in the same neighborhood in Cleveland, Ohio.

“We actually grew up right down the street from each other,” Travis said while announcing Kelce Jam in April 2023, where MGK was a performer. “I knew of Cols growing up. But for the most part, I’ve just been a big, big fan of his through high school, through college. Being able to see his success has been really cool knowing that we’re from the same area.”

The “Emo Girl” singer made a guest appearance on a November 2023 episode of Travis and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast via a FaceTime call to the Kansas City Chiefs player. He had an interesting proposal for the NFL star.

“I’m sure you get asked this question behind closed doors a lot, but I would be remiss if due to the nature of our friendship — and just as a Clevelander — that I did not insert this question personally,” he said. “I will give you $500,000 cash upon arrival, just for shopping or whatever you want — as well as matching that same amount to both of our high schools, both Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights, as well as every day breakfast and coffee delivery from my restaurant — if you would just come home and put on these [Cleveland Browns] colors right here.”

Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

MGK added, “Come on home, Trav! Put these colors on. And rock the city. There’s no decision that needs to be made right now, but just know my offer is real and it’s on the table. I’ll make beats in the locker room every day. I’ll put a studio in the closet if that’s what needs to happen to make Travis come home.”

Though Travis and Jason, 36, laughed about the offer, some football fans thought the rapper didn’t propose nearly enough money. MGK attempted to explain his reasoning during his “Hot Ones Versus” interview.

“I’m not the NFL,” he said, adding that he would give Travis a “bonus.” However, MGK couldn’t quite find the words, so he gave up, ate a chicken wing and sang a few lines of Taylor’s “I Knew You Were Trouble.”