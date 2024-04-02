Kelce Jam is back! After back-to-back Super Bowl wins, Travis Kelce announced the return of his self-titled music festival presented by Jim Beam.

“Kansas City, Kelce Jam is back baby! I’m excited to once again welcome fans for the ultimate day of music, food, and an electric experience celebrating Kansas City,” Travis, 34, announced on Tuesday, April 2. “Last year you exceeded my expectations when over 20,000 fans showed up in the rain to ‘fight for your right to party,’ and this year promises to be even more over the top as we welcome Lil Wayne, Diplo, and 2Chainz to the stage!”

“[Travis] is keeping the Championship Season party going with the return of KC’s biggest music festival — Kelce Jam,” the event shared via Instagram on March 7. “Travis Kelce is personally inviting all of Kansas City to continue celebrating their back-to-back championships and fight for your right to party on Saturday, May 18th,” they added on Tuesday.

The star-studded festival, which runs from 5 p.m. to midnight, will feature “local restaurant pop-ups and interactive activations,” including The Uncrustival.

“An homage to Travis’ favorite peanut butter and jelly sandwich, the Uncrustables Uncrustival will feature oversized carnival games, samples of the signature product, and a whole lot of tasty memories. But wait, there’s more. Make sure to turn your eyes to the main stage as Uncrustables will star in an Unforgettable moment.”

The second annual Kelce Jam has big shoes to fill after the tight end’s “viral spike of the Lombardi trophy and an on-stage performance alongside Machine Gun Kelly” at last year’s sold out show.

“Kansas City — home of the Super Bowl Champs, you know we had to set the bar for the first annual @kelcejam, but you brought that next-level energy along with passion and pride that makes Chiefs Kingdom second to none!” Kelce Jam shared via Instagram after last year’s event. “Should we run this back next year or what?!??”

Unfortunately for Swifites, Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift, is not scheduled to attend this year’s event. Taylor, 34, is currently on a two-month hiatus from her record-breaking Eras tour, but is set to begin the European leg of her tour on May 9. Taylor will be performing at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on the night of Kelce Jam.

For fans, like Taylor, who are unable to attend this year’s event, Takis is partnering with Kelce Jam to create the ultimate livestream experience for fans everywhere.