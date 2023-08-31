Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras tour to the big screen with the upcoming movie Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. The international tour made headlines for being extremely difficult to get tickets, so fans can’t wait to get the opportunity to see the concert in theaters. However, some may be wondering when the movie comes out, how fans buy tickets and what happens in the trailer.

What Happens in the ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ Movie Trailer?

The “Cardigan” singer took to Instagram on August 31 to debut the trailer for the upcoming concert film.

“Welcome to the Eras tour!” Taylor told the crowd as clips showed her performing. She continued in a voiceover, “This has been the most extraordinary experience of my life.”

More footage followed of Taylor singing, dancing and playing several instruments for the audience as she explained that the setlist covered music from the first 17 years of her career. “People would come up to me and they’d be like, ‘So, you just gonna, like, do a show with all the albums in it?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah. It’s gonna be called the Eras tour. See you there.’”

The trailer concluded with the Pennsylvania native belting her hit song “Cruel Summer” as the crowd cheered.

When Will ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ Movie Be Released?

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will be in theaters beginning on Friday, October 13.

How Can Fans Buy Tickets for ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ Movie?

Tickets for the movie went on sale on August 31. Fans can secure their seats by finding tickets on the websites for AMC Theaters, Regal Cinema, Cinemark and Fandango.

What Has Taylor Swift Said About the Eras tour?

The Eras tour is the first tour that the “Lover” singer has embarked on since her Reputation tour in 2018.

Taylor hasn’t been shy when it comes to gushing about the tour, which began in March and is expected to end in November 2024 in Toronto.

During a May concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, she told the crowd that she’s never been happier than she has been on the tour. “I’ve just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever,” she said. “And I just want to thank you for being a part of that.”

“It’s not just a tour. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense,” Taylor continued. “So, I thought I’d play this song, which brings me a lot of happy memories.”

Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

What Other Tours Has Taylor Swift Gone On?

While the Eras tour is inevitably the “You Belong With Me” singer’s biggest tour with 146 shows, it is certainly not the first time she’s headlined a concert.

Her first headlining tour was the Fearless tour from 2009 until 2010, which was followed by the Speak Now tour from 2011 until 2012, the Red tour from 2013 until 2014, the 1989 tour in 2015 and the Reputation tour in 2018.