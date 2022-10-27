No ‘Snow on the Beach’ Here, Just Taylor Swift in a Bikini! See the Singer’s Rare Bathing Suit Photos

No one rocks a high-waisted bikini like Taylor Swift does! The songstress rarely steps out in a swimsuit, but when she does, fans take notice.

Throughout her time in the spotlight, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer has stayed tight-lipped about her body image. However, as she’s become an adult in the public eye, she’s spoken candidly about overcoming issues.

“I didn’t know if I was going to feel comfortable with talking about body image and talking about the stuff I’ve gone through in terms of how unhealthy that’s been for me — my relationship with food and all that over the years,” Taylor told Variety in January 2022, referring to her Netflix Miss Americana documentary. “But the way that Lana [Wilson, the film’s director] tells the story, it really makes sense. I’m not as articulate as I should be about this topic because there are so many people who could talk about it in a better way. But all I know is my own experience. And my relationship with food was exactly the same psychology that I applied to everything else in my life: If I was given a pat on the head, I registered that as good. If I was given a punishment, I registered that as bad.”

Over the years, the songstress has also given her fans empowering quotes about growing up. When on the cover of Elle magazine in March 2019, Taylor revealed some things she’s learned ahead of turning 30.

“Social media can be great, but it can also inundate your brain with images of what you aren’t, how you’re failing, or who is in a cooler locale than you at any given moment,” the Midnights musician shared at the time. “One thing I do to lessen this weird insecurity laser beam is to turn off comments. Yes, I keep comments off on my posts. That way, I’m showing my friends and fans updates on my life, but I’m training my brain to not need the validation of someone telling me that I look 🔥🔥🔥.”

That being said, she told readers to remember to have fun, especially when it comes to dressing up.

“Fashion is all about playful experimentation,” Taylor gushed, referring to her bleach blonde hair era. “If you don’t look back at pictures of some of your old looks and cringe, you’re doing it wrong. See: Bleachella.”

