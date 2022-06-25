It’s a love story! Taylor Swift and fiancé Joe Alwyn tend to keep their relationship away from the public eye, but they’ve had a few rare PDA sightings together over the years.

In June 2022, the low-profile couple were photographed making out in the ocean during a Bahamas getaway, keeping their arms locked around each other while almost neck-deep in the sea. The steamy moment sent Swifties in a tizzy, as most of their public outings have only consisted of them holding hands while walking down the street together.

The “Lover” artist and the Favourite actor started dating in 2016. However, they have not made their red carpet debut nor have they gone Instagram official with their sweet romance yet.

In February 2022, multiple sources exclusively confirmed to Life & Style that Taylor and Joe were secretly engaged after more than five years together. Just one month prior, they sparked engagement rumors after embarking on a romantic trip to Cornwall together in mid-January of that year.

After winning Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammy Awards, the “You Need to Calm Down” singer gave her love a sweet shout-out by gushing that she had “so much fun writing songs in quarantine” with him.

“Joe, who is the first person that I sing every single song that I write,” she said at the time.

The duo collaborated together for a few songs on her Folklore album, with Joe using the pseudonym William Bowery for tracks such as “Betty” and “Exile.” Not only that, but they worked together again on a few hits from her other album Evermore, including its title track, “Champagne Problems” and “Coney Island.”

Taylor opened up about the Mary Queen of Scots star’s musical talent in her Disney+ film Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.

“Joe plays piano beautifully and he’s always just playing and making things up and kinda just creating things,” the Pennsylvania native explained. “I was like, ‘Hey, this could be really weird, and we could hate this, [but] because we’re in quarantine and there’s nothing else going on, could we just try to write this song together?’”

She then touched on how having a “masculine perspective” added a different flavor to her album.

“I’ve written so many songs from a female’s perspective of wanting a male apology that we decided to make it from a teenage boy’s perspective apologizing after he loses the love of his life because he’s been foolish,” Taylor added.

For Joe’s part, the England native opened up about their relationship in a 2018 interview with British Vogue, noting that he and his lady aimed to keep their romance low-key.

“I’m aware people want to know about that side of things,” Joe told the outlet at the time. “I think we have been successfully very private, and that has now sunk in for people … but I really prefer to talk about work.”

Scroll down to see Taylor and Joe’s rare PDA photos!