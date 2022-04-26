It’s a love story! Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn don’t have a lot to say about their relationship, but when they make a public remark about each other, the world takes notice.

News of the “August” songstress and Conversations With Friends star’s relationship first broke in October 2016. Throughout their time together, the pair has been notoriously private about the ins and outs of their romance. In April 2022, Joe blamed an “increasingly intrusive” culture for the couple’s private lives.

“It’s not really [because I] want to be guarded and private, it’s more a response to something else,” he told Elle U.K. at the time. “We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive. … The more you give — and frankly, even if you don’t give it — something will be taken.”

However, months prior, multiple sources exclusively told Life & Style that Taylor and Joe were engaged after more than five years together. Joe, for his part, briefly spoke about the engagement during an interview with WSJ Magazine in April 2022.

“If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” he shared, doubling-down on their privacy. “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

While Taylor has started to mention Joe a bit more in various interviews and acceptance speeches, she did reveal during her 2020 Netflix documentary Miss Americana that the duo “decided together that we wanted our relationship to be private.”

The singer-songwriter noted that Joe has “a really wonderfully normal, balanced, grounded life” even amid his fame. Fans will remember that the British actor did make a brief cameo in the film, hiding himself under a baseball cap and hugging Taylor backstage at one of her shows.

Joe has even collaborated with Taylor on some songs from her Folklore and Evermore albums, which were both released in 2020 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that the name William Bowery was listed as a cowriter on a few tracks. Later, Taylor herself confirmed that it was indeed Joe’s pseudonym. But the Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk star said that he doesn’t have any more plans to continue songwriting.

“It’s not a plan of mine, no,” he told ELLE in April 2022 about his musical ventures.

Scroll through our gallery to read Taylor and Joe’s quotes about their relationship.