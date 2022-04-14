So in love … but keeping it under wraps! Joe Alwyn made a rare comment about his private life with longtime love Taylor Swift while promoting his upcoming Hulu series Conversations With Friends.

The actor, 31, discussed society’s interest in everyone’s personal life during an interview with ELLE U.K., which was published on Wednesday, April 13. Joe assured readers that he doesn’t necessarily “want to be guarded and private” when it comes to keeping things private. “It’s more a response to something else,” the Boy Erased star explained.

“We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive,” he added. “The more you give — and frankly, even if you don’t give it — something will be taken.”

In February, the British star said, per Deadline, that he was “happy in a monogamous relationship,” referring to his romance with the 32-year-old songstress while discussing the open relationship aspect in Conversations With Friends. Later that same month, Life & Style exclusively broke the news that Taylor and Joe were engaged after more than five years together.

Blitz Pictures/Shutterstock

The duo started dating in October 2016 and has kept things mainly out of the public eye. It seems like both Taylor and Joe have since become more comfortable hinting at their relationship in various interviews.

“I’m aware people want to know about that side of things,” he explained to British Vogue in 2018. “I think we have been successfully very private, and that has now sunk in for people … but I really prefer to talk about work.”

Taylor, for her part, called out her beau while winning a Grammy Award at the 2021 ceremony in March of that year. “Joe, who is the first person that I sing every single song that I write,” she said. “I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine.”

Just like the detectives that they are, Taylor’s fans uncovered that the mysterious songwriter William Bowery listed on her Folklore alum was, indeed, Joe. They collaborated on songs “Betty” and “Exile.”

“There’s been a lot of discussion about William Bowery and his identity, because … it’s not a real person. So, William Bowery is Joe … as we know,” the “Love Story” singer confirmed during the Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions on Disney+. “Joe plays piano beautifully and he’s always just playing and making things up and kind of creating things.”

She added, “I was like, ‘Hey, this could be really weird, and we could hate this, [but] because we’re in quarantine and there’s nothing else going on, could we just try to write this song together?’”

Lo and behold, it all worked out!