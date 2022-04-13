Bringing Conversations With Friends to life! The fan-favorite Sally Rooney novel about an open relationship is becoming a Hulu series starring Joe Alwyn as main character Nick Conway.

“I think one of the interesting things about Sally’s writings and what she explores is happiness, love, desire and intimacy outside of those constructs that we create for ourselves, whether that’s friendships or families or relationships,” the actor told Deadline in February 2022 about his role in the series. “So, I think as a conversation it’s endlessly fascinating, and one of the reasons why people love her books, and our refusal to — without giving things away — tie things up at the end of her stories in a neat bow. It’s just constantly thought-provoking.”

Keep reading for everything to know about Conversations With Friends.

What It’s About

According to Hulu, the series will follow a college student named Frances who “navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.” Frances is still best friend with her ex, Bobbi, with whom she performs poetry with.

“It’s at one of their shows that they meet Melissa, an older writer, who is fascinated by the pair. Bobbi and Frances start to spend time with Melissa and her husband, Nick, a handsome but reserved actor,” the official logline reads, noting that Melissa and Bobbi “flirty openly” while Nick and Frances “embark on an intense secret affair.”

Enda Bowe/Hulu

In April 2022, the streaming service gave fans a first look at the show with a trailer that introduces Frances, Bobbi, Melissa and Nick.

Meeting the Stars

Joining Joe’s Nick on the screen is Alison Oliver as Frances, Sasha Lane as Bobbi and Jemima Kirke as Melissa.

“I think there’s something really nice about being able to play someone more true to reality,” Sasha told Deadline in February 2022 of her role. “The thing I love most about humans and why I like playing these roles is because of the layers and also the dynamics.”

Joe, for his part, told ELLE in April 2022 that taking on the role of Nick was “a no brainer.” He said of his character, “He’s gone through a bit of a storm and is in a place of recovery. He’s numb to the world.”

How to Watch

Conversations With Friends is set to premiere via Hulu on Sunday, May 15, with all 12 half-hour-long episodes hitting the streaming service at once.