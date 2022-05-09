No hard feelings? Joe Alwyn revealed how Taylor Swift feels about his sex scenes in his new Hulu series, Conversations With Friends.

“I mean she’s read the book and she loves the book so she knows it,” the actor, 31, explained to Extra during an interview released on Monday, May 9. “She just, like, couldn’t be a bigger fan of the project.”

In the series — based on the novel by Sally Rooney — Joe plays the role of the “fragile and sad” Nick Conway, an actor who becomes entangled with college student Frances, played by newcomer Alison Oliver. During the same interview, Joe referred to the show as a “coming of age story for Frances” and a “modern love story.”

According to Hulu’s official logline, viewers can expect to watch Frances “as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.” The show also stars Sasha Lane as Bobbi — Frances’ former lover and now best friend — and Jemima Kirke as Melissa — Nick’s wife. The show’s description continues, “While Melissa and Bobbi flirt with each other openly, Nick and Frances embark on an intense secret affair that is surprising to them both.”

Enda Bowe/Hulu

Alison, for her part, spoke with U.K.’s The Sunday Times about meeting Taylor on set, noting that the “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress was “totally cool” with the intimate moments between herself and Joe. The actress said that Taylor knew the sex scenes were “part of Joe’s job, all part of the story.”

The Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk star and Taylor, 32, first made headlines with their relationship October 2016. Since then, they’ve been notoriously private about the ins and outs of their relationship.

“I’m aware people want to know about that side of things,” Joe explained to British Vogue in September 2018. “I think we have been successfully very private, and that has now sunk in for people. … But I really prefer to talk about work.”

After five years together, multiple sources exclusively told Life & Style in February 2022 that the couple were engaged. Joe, for his part, spoke about the next steps in his and Taylor’s relationship during an interview with WSJ Magazine.

“If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” the Hulu star shared in April 2022. “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”