Down the aisle? Taylor Swift and longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn fueled engagement speculation when the singer seemingly changed a lyric in “Love Story” while releasing the re-recorded version earlier this month.

The original chorus to “Love Story” says, “You’ll be the prince and I’ll be the princess / It’s a love story, baby, just say, ‘Yes.’” However, Taylor, 30, seemingly sings, “Baby just said, ‘Yes,’” in the new version. Additionally, wedding bells were added to the background.

Blitz Pictures/Shutterstock

“Because on that part, she already said yes to marrying him?” one fan speculated about Taylor and Joe, 29, on Twitter. “Me just noticing the wedding bells in the background,” someone else added with a crying emoji. “I’ve suspected Tay Tay’s been engaged for a while now,” another user wrote.

The “Cardigan” artist is in the process of re-recording her 2006 self-titled album, Taylor Swift, 2008’s Fearless, 2010’s Speak Now, 2012’s Red and 2014’s 1989. That’s obviously a huge undertaking and Taylor’s been extremely busy working in the studio. “Love Story” was the first new release, partly because her pal Ryan Reynolds used it in a short film, which he dropped on December 2.

Taylor and Joe have been together for about four years and have managed to keep their relationship extremely private. That being said, the Favourite actor has seeped into her professional life. The “Lover” singer revealed she collaborated with her beau, who used the pseudonym William Bowery, for “Betty” and “Exile” on her Folklore album.

“William Bowery is Joe,” the Grammy winner said in her Disney+ documentary, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions. “Joe plays piano beautifully, and he’s always just playing and making things up and kind of creating things.”

The British actor actually wrote the piano portion and first verse of “Exile” himself. “I was entranced and asked if we could keep writing that one,” Taylor continued. “It was pretty obvious that it should be a duet ’cause he’s got such a low voice and it sounded really good sung down there and in that register.”

As for “Betty,” the Harriet actor wrote the entire chorus by the time his girlfriend heard it for the first time, and she thought it “sounded really good from a man’s voice, from the masculine perspective.”

“I’ve written so many songs from a female’s perspective of wanting a male’s apology that we decided to make it a teenage boy’s perspective apologizing after he loses the love of his life because he’s been foolish,” the “Blank Space” singer said.

Taylor found her match with Joe — both musically and professionally — time will tell if wedding bells are in their future.